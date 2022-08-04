BHPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $16,779.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035377 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

