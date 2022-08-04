BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

