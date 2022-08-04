Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 314.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Glenn M. Hickman bought 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

