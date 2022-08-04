Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

