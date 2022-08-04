Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19.

