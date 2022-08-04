Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.36 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

