Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

