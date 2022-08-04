Berenberg Bank Trims Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Target Price to €20.00

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.65) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Maisons du Monde from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

