Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 593.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.60 ($7.27).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 685 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 498 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,312.95).

Beazley Stock Up 0.3 %

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley stock opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.65) on Friday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 551 ($6.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 462.15.

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.