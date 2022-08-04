BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 104,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.7 %

CCL stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

