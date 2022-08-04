BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.