BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.70 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.