BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

