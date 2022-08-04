BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 90.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.