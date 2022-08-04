BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.