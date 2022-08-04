BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,976,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73.

