Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.31

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 885017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Cowen raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

