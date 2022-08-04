Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.31

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 885017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Separately, Cowen raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
