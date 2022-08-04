Barclays Trims AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

