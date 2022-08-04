Barclays Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $124.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $112.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

ETN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. 18,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

