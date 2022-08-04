Barclays Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $76.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. 33,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.