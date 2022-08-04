Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 861 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

