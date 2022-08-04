Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 27,620 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 229,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

