Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,069 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

