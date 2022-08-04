Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,631. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

