Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.82 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

