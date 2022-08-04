Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 454.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

