Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,257. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.