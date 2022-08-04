Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,504. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.