Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,570 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $590.00. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.67 and its 200-day moving average is $557.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

