Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,160 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

