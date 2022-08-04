Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.26 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a maintains rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

BAND stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 1,037,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.83. Bandwidth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $130.00.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

