Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,267,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

