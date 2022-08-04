Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

WEC stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

