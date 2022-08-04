Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 147,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
