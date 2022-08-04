Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 147,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

