Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,134. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after buying an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

