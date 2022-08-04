BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $821.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $851.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.64) to GBX 960 ($11.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.21) to GBX 860 ($10.54) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.87) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

