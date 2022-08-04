B. Riley Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

