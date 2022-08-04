AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

