AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 165,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,134. The stock has a market cap of $440.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AxoGen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.