AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
AxoGen stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 165,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,134. The stock has a market cap of $440.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.93.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
