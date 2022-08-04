Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $83.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
