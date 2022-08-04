Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $494,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.