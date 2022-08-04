Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 53,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

