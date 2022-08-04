Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 2.3 %

AVA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,100. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after acquiring an additional 142,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avista by 298.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

