Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

ALV stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

