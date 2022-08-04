Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider John Key Acquires 3,567 Shares

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Rating) insider John Key bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$22.66 ($15.96) per share, with a total value of A$80,828.22 ($56,921.28).
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
