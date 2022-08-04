AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
AudioCodes Stock Performance
AudioCodes stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.
AudioCodes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.