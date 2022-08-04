AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.