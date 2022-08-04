Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (AUC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Auctus has a total market cap of $140,971.57 and approximately $197.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00170778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

