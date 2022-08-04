AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 528,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

