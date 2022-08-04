Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,981 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,808,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,073. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

