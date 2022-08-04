Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

ATKR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Atkore has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

