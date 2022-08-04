Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 28,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 414.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

