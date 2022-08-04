Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 28,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.